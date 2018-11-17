Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give BP (BP) a GBX 700 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on BP (LON:BP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BP. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 730 ($9.54) price target on shares of BP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.21) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of BP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 635.71 ($8.31).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 524.90 ($6.86) on Wednesday. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 436.95 ($5.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 536.20 ($7.01).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.44%.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 524 ($6.85) per share, for a total transaction of £314.40 ($410.82). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 171 shares of company stock worth $93,273.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

