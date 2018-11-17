Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give E.On (EOAN) a €9.50 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.40 ($12.09) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €10.38 ($12.07).

Shares of EOAN opened at €9.13 ($10.62) on Wednesday. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

