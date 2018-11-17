Royal Bank of Canada Raises Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (MI.UN) Price Target to C$20.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MI.UN stock opened at C$18.63 on Wednesday.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.