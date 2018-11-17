Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 588,527 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 804.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588,527 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises makes up about 1.4% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $135,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 443.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,300,000 after buying an additional 1,098,502 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,861,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,202,000 after buying an additional 830,047 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 517,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,602,000 after buying an additional 339,521 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,168,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,512,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,587,000 after buying an additional 279,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $109.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $135.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.62.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 6,600 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $828,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,015.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

