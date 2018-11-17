ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (ROYMY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ROYMY. ValuEngine lowered ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:ROYMY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 19,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,965. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

