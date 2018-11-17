Royal Mail (RMG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RMG. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 552 ($7.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 428 ($5.59) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price (down from GBX 485 ($6.34)) on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 537 ($7.02) to GBX 341 ($4.46) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 379.21 ($4.96).

Shares of LON:RMG opened at GBX 316 ($4.13) on Thursday. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of GBX 367.80 ($4.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 575 ($7.51).

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported GBX 13.60 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 16.60 ($0.22) by GBX (3) (($0.04)).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

