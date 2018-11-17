Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (RMT) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,021 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Royce Micro Capital Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royce Micro Capital Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMT opened at $8.67 on Friday. Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

Royce Micro Capital Trust Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

