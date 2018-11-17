Rubycoin Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RBY)

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Rubycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00003655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, Rubycoin has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Rubycoin has a market cap of $5.33 million and $0.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00055504 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000950 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00019020 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000336 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin Coin Profile

RBY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 26,286,074 coins. The official website for Rubycoin is www.rubycoin.org. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rubycoin Coin Trading

Rubycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

