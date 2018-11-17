Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 17,956 Shares of Caci International Inc (CACI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Caci International worth $9,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caci International in the second quarter worth $222,000. Iberiabank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caci International in the third quarter worth $250,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caci International in the second quarter worth $233,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caci International in the second quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Caci International in the second quarter worth $317,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CACI. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caci International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Caci International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.50.

CACI stock opened at $180.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Caci International Inc has a 1-year low of $123.45 and a 1-year high of $200.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.08. Caci International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Caci International Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $979,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,282,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,638. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

