Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Whirlpool Co. (WHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,992 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $9,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,899,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,702,000 after buying an additional 205,203 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,377,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,478,000 after buying an additional 23,169 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,557,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 825,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,768,000 after buying an additional 95,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 741,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,407,000 after buying an additional 21,151 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $117.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $102.13 and a one year high of $187.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.79. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $111.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $146.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

