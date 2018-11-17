Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,333 Shares of Brink’s (BCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,333 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of Brink’s worth $9,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 498.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1,263.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Brink’s to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brink’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

In other Brink’s news, CFO Ronald James Domanico purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $138,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

BCO stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.96 million. Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

