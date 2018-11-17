Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,238,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,900,000 after buying an additional 137,842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,998,000 after purchasing an additional 156,330 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 821,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 106,508 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,129.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 410,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 376,702 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $25.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.42 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $33.95.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.85 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

