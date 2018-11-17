Ryanair (RYAAY) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.99. 381,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,697. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $127.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

