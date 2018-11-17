Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Sailpoint Technologies reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sailpoint Technologies.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $66.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

SAIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sailpoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.23.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.00. 701,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 675.00. Sailpoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $34.60.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $104,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $407,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,167,500 shares of company stock valued at $441,725,080. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

