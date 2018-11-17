Salon Media Group (SLNM) & Fluent (FLNT) Critical Contrast

Salon Media Group (OTCMKTS:SLNM) and Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Salon Media Group has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluent has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Salon Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Fluent shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.9% of Salon Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Fluent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Salon Media Group and Fluent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salon Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Fluent 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fluent has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Fluent’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fluent is more favorable than Salon Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares Salon Media Group and Fluent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salon Media Group N/A N/A N/A Fluent -10.70% 1.61% 1.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Salon Media Group and Fluent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salon Media Group $4.57 million 0.99 -$9.57 million N/A N/A Fluent $220.27 million 1.23 -$53.20 million ($0.72) -5.00

Salon Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluent.

Summary

Fluent beats Salon Media Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salon Media Group

Salon Media Group, Inc. is an online news website and social networking company and an Internet publishing pioneer. It provides journalism and a forum for discussing current events and contemporary social political issues. It’s content includes breaking news, original investigative stories and provocative personal essays along with quick-take commentary and staff-written blogs about politics, technology, culture and entertainment. The company was founded by David Lyle Talbot in July 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services primarily in the United States. It develops custom audiences and operates performance marketing campaigns on behalf of advertising partners. The company offers data acquisition solutions that include Connect, which enables marketers to acquire consumer data and marketing consent across its network of proprietary Websites; and ReConnect that enables marketers offer consumers the ability to opt into marketing programs outside of the confines of own Websites. It also provides audience solutions that empower to target ads with unprecedented precision and drive qualified prospects at scale; and MobileNow, which offers marketers access to unique mobile Web inventory coupled with the precision targeting capabilities. The company was formerly known as Cogint, Inc. and changed its name to Fluent, Inc. in April 2018. Fluent, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

