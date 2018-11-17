SAP (SAP) PT Set at €100.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SAP. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €109.00 ($126.74) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €113.33 ($131.78).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €91.70 ($106.63) on Tuesday. SAP has a 12-month low of €81.37 ($94.62) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.