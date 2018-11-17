Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Shares Bought by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRPT. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $103,682,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 858,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 607,588 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,705,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,568,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 444.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 383,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,637,000 after purchasing an additional 312,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 107,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.74, for a total value of $13,735,115.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,188.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $936,713.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SRPT opened at $119.04 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $50.68 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 7.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.67% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. The company had revenue of $78.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRPT. BidaskClub upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $187.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $190.00 price target on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

