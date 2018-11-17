Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SRPT. HC Wainwright set a $267.00 price target on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

SRPT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a current ratio of 8.85. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $50.68 and a 52-week high of $176.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $78.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.84 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.67%. Research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 107,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.74, for a total transaction of $13,735,115.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,188.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $936,713.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,887,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,596,887,000 after acquiring an additional 137,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,808,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $776,581,000 after acquiring an additional 121,003 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,793,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,701,000 after acquiring an additional 723,542 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,219,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,382,000 after acquiring an additional 379,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

