SCANA Co. (SCG) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,863 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in SCANA were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SCANA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 246,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SCANA by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 421,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,612 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in SCANA by 24.0% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 22,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SCANA by 41.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in SCANA by 22.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SCANA alerts:

Shares of SCANA stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. SCANA Co. has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.05.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. SCANA had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that SCANA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.1237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. SCANA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.67%.

SCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded SCANA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on SCANA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded SCANA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SCANA in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.30.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/scana-co-scg-shares-sold-by-redpoint-investment-management-pty-ltd.html.

About SCANA

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG).

Receive News & Ratings for SCANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.