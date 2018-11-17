Schaeffler (SHA) Given a €10.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €12.48 ($14.51).

SHA stock opened at €7.76 ($9.03) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

