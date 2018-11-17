Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,008 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 35,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 396,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 70,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 538,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 140,827 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.89 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $31.08.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

