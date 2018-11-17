Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) is a leading global provider of engineered solutions & advanced materials. From their origins as paper-making experts during the Renaissance to their cutting-edge technologies that solve today’s modern business challenges, SWM has consistently demonstrated a forward-looking approach to helping their customers succeed. In recent years, as they focused on expanding their reach beyond fiber-based materials, SWM established & grew its Advanced Materials & Structures platform to include expertise and capabilities in resin-based technologies and materials. As part of this effort, SWM acquired and integrated several global leaders specializing in market-leading netting & high-performance TPU films, including Argotec, Conwed Plastics and DelStar Technologies. SWM also acquired its subsidiary Filtrexx International, a global leader in the research & development of sustainable, compost-based solutions for erosion control and storm water management. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

Shares of NYSE:SWM traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $30.96. 237,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,984. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $963.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.09%.

In other Schweitzer-Mauduit International news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi bought 2,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $62,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Cardin sold 3,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $111,342.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,772.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter valued at $13,571,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,291,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,629,000 after buying an additional 158,577 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 9.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,165,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,966,000 after buying an additional 100,246 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 548,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after buying an additional 83,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter valued at $3,033,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

