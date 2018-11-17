Scout24 (G24) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on G24. Barclays set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. BNP Paribas set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €44.06 ($51.24).

Shares of ETR:G24 traded down €0.40 ($0.47) on Friday, hitting €35.76 ($41.58). 212,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,980. Scout24 has a one year low of €29.81 ($34.66) and a one year high of €37.60 ($43.72).

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24 and AutoScout24segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate, as well as offers advertising services to third-party suppliers, such as insurance and financial service providers, utilities, or removal companies.

