Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Atmos Energy Co.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (ATO)

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atmos Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Levin anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Atmos Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

ATO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Barclays set a $91.00 price target on Atmos Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

ATO opened at $99.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.10. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $76.46 and a 1 year high of $99.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,458,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,984,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 335,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,476,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

