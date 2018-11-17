Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (SHOS) Given Media Impact Rating of -1.20

News headlines about Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (NASDAQ:SHOS) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores earned a daily sentiment score of -1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

SHOS stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (NASDAQ:SHOS) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $431.03 million for the quarter. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores had a negative return on equity of 35.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%.

In other Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores news, Director Robbins David purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,715.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 24,000 shares of company stock worth $76,250 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc engages in the retail sale of home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, and hardware in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Sears Hometown and Hardware, and Sears Outlet. The Sears Hometown and Hardware segment operates Sears Hometown Stores that offer products and services across a selection of merchandise categories, including home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, sporting goods, and household goods; and Sears Hardware Stores, which provide products and services across a range of merchandise categories, such as home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, other home improvement products, fasteners, electrical supplies, and plumbing supplies.

