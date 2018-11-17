Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,235 Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,235 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 229.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.61.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $177.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $228,775.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,369.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $38,887.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,387.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

