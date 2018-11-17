Sei Investments Co. Invests $62.16 Million in Welltower Inc (WELL) Stock

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 966,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $62,158,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Welltower as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,347,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,351,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,506,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $70.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.17. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $70.44.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). Welltower had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 82.66%.

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Welltower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.21.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/sei-investments-co-invests-62-16-million-in-welltower-inc-well-stock.html.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.