Select Income REIT (SIR) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Select Income REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Income REIT from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on Select Income REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Select Income REIT from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Select Income REIT to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Income REIT has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of Select Income REIT stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.30. 1,107,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,118. Select Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. Select Income REIT had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $121.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Select Income REIT will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. Select Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Income REIT during the second quarter worth $126,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Income REIT during the second quarter worth $144,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of Select Income REIT during the third quarter worth $184,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Select Income REIT during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Income REIT by 118.8% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Income REIT Company Profile

SIR is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, including its majority owned subsidiary, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, or ILPT, properties that are primarily net leased to single tenants. As of June 30, 2018, our consolidated portfolio included 367 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 45.7 million rentable square feet located in 36 states.

