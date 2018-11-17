SenesTech (SNES) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “SenesTech, Inc. developed technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control as opposed to a lethal approach. The Company’s fertility control product candidate, ContraPest(R), will be marketed for use initially in controlling rat infestations. SenesTech, Inc. is based in Flagstaff, Arizona. “

SNES stock remained flat at $$0.71 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 114,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,888. SenesTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). SenesTech had a negative net margin of 6,510.67% and a negative return on equity of 185.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that SenesTech will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.48% of SenesTech as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

