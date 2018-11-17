Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Senior Housing Properties Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust or REIT which owns senior living communities; office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics, and biotech laboratory tenants; as well as wellness centers. “

SNH has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

SNH stock opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.10 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 42.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 277,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 138,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 216,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,146,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 44,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

