Sentinel (SENT) Price Down 31.2% Over Last Week

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. Sentinel has a market cap of $3.54 million and $54,892.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000292 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000279 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000310 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000407 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

