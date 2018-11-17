SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.19 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,221 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $950,584,000 after purchasing an additional 328,259 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,794,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,982,000 after purchasing an additional 102,301 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,469,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,116,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,340,000 after purchasing an additional 167,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,064,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, CL King lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $82.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $52.92 and a 1 year high of $83.86.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 110.81%. The company had revenue of $914.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.191 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

