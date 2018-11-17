Shard Tops 24 Hour Volume of $294.00 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 16th. Shard has a market capitalization of $571,964.00 and approximately $294.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shard has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. One Shard coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000840 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shard alerts:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00053401 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004200 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000024 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard is a coin. Shard’s total supply is 21,335,397 coins and its circulating supply is 12,332,694 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Shard

Shard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.