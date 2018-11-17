Shopify Inc (SHOP) Position Increased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 306.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,155,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 870,953 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $189,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 10,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Shopify by 643.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $126.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.90.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $151.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of -359.57 and a beta of 1.40. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $176.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $270.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.17 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

