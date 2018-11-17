Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Devro (DVO)

Devro (LON:DVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DVO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Devro in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 218.21 ($2.85).

LON:DVO opened at GBX 178 ($2.33) on Thursday. Devro has a 52-week low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 247 ($3.23).

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors under the Devro, Cutisin, Edicol, and Ralex names.

