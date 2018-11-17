Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Shutterfly from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Shutterfly to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

Get Shutterfly alerts:

In other news, SVP Ishantha Lokuge sold 2,514 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $182,843.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,843.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Layney sold 2,095 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $145,812.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,205 shares of company stock worth $3,069,977 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Shutterfly by 116.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Shutterfly by 36.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Shutterfly by 15.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Shutterfly by 14.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shutterfly by 11.2% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SFLY opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Shutterfly has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $100.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.22. Shutterfly had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $368.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Shutterfly’s quarterly revenue was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Shutterfly will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shutterfly

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.