Signature Bank (SBNY) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Signature Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, October 1st. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.21.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

NASDAQ SBNY traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $117.69. The stock had a trading volume of 558,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,961. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $161.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.01. Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $329.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 37,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 239,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,312,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.