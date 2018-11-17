Silent Notary (SNTR) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. During the last week, Silent Notary has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Silent Notary has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $109,415.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silent Notary token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, YoBit, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Silent Notary alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00008890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00139205 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00224550 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.80 or 0.10334312 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00009779 BTC.

Silent Notary Token Profile

Silent Notary’s genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, DDEX, Bilaxy, DEx.top, YoBit and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Silent Notary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silent Notary and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.