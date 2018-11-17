Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) CFO Robert B. Lewis Sells 6,300 Shares of Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $158,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert B. Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Silgan alerts:

On Thursday, November 8th, Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of Silgan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $620,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 387,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,483. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Silgan had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Silgan from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Silgan to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,911,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,179,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,035,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,207,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,357,000 after purchasing an additional 330,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,814,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,436,000 after purchasing an additional 276,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/silgan-holdings-inc-slgn-cfo-robert-b-lewis-sells-6300-shares-of-stock.html.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.