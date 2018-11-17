Silvercorp Metals Inc Declares Semiannual Dividend of $0.01 (SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) announced a semiannual dividend on Friday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th.

Silvercorp Metals has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years. Silvercorp Metals has a payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $2.02 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.12.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on SVM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, November 9th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

