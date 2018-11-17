Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,500 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,272,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,003,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,841,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $109,259.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,916.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.94. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Hartford Financial Services Group had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. Research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.23.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

