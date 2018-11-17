Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8,368.1% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $131,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $207,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $34.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FITB. Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “$29.19” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

