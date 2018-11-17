Slevin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (SLEVIN)

Slevin (CURRENCY:SLEVIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Slevin has a market cap of $4,505.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Slevin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Slevin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Slevin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00008905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00138615 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00223073 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.63 or 0.10435010 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00009661 BTC.

Slevin Coin Profile

Slevin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins. Slevin’s official Twitter account is @7slevin7.

Buying and Selling Slevin

Slevin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Slevin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Slevin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Slevin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

