Snap (SNAP) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) shares rose 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.82. Approximately 12,616,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 25,810,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $12.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Aegis lowered their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.42% and a negative net margin of 131.39%. The firm had revenue of $297.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Imran Khan sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,791,577 shares in the company, valued at $53,995,628.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,520,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $16,073,164.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,400,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,404,785.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,476,838 shares of company stock valued at $24,661,556 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Snap by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Snap (SNAP) Stock Price Up 5.2%” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/snap-snap-stock-price-up-5-2.html.

Snap Company Profile (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.