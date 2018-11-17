SolarWinds (SWI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SolarWinds presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.07.

NYSE SWI opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $213.28 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments.

