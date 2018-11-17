SolarWinds (SWI) Research Coverage Started at Nomura

Nomura assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarWinds presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.07.

NYSE:SWI opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $213.28 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments.

