Sonos (SONO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $272.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.87 million.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. Sonos has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

SONO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonos

Sonos, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products primarily for use in private residences in the United States and internationally. It offers wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

