South State Corp Buys New Holdings in Dover Corp (DOV)

South State Corp bought a new stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dover by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,827,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,489,000 after acquiring an additional 288,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Dover by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,304,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,283,000 after acquiring an additional 726,930 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Dover by 110.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,131,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,480 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,800,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Dover by 15.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,323,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,101,000 after acquiring an additional 306,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dover from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dover from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

In other Dover news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $164,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,295.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $87.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.64%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

