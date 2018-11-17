South State Corp Sells 188 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

South State Corp cut its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 14.5% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.0% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $423.96 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $355.28 and a 12-month high of $479.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by ($0.03). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $553.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.40.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.04, for a total transaction of $2,326,843.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,975.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John M. Stropki acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $375.00 per share, for a total transaction of $253,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

