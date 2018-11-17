South State Corp (SSB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.85 Million

Equities analysts expect South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) to announce $165.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.40 million. South State posted sales of $151.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full-year sales of $668.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $659.30 million to $677.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $691.45 million, with estimates ranging from $682.90 million to $700.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.11). South State had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $160.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

SSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of South State to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of South State in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $68.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. South State has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. South State’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.12 per share, with a total value of $126,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSB. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of South State by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of South State in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of South State by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

